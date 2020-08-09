Action sought against statue vandals

The National BC Welfare Association has demanded the immediate arrest of those who vandalised the statue of BC philosopher Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.
The incident took place at Ursu Dargah in Warangal East constituency on Thursday. BC Welfare Association national spokesperson Dasu Suresh and a team of Dalit Bahujans decried the incident and visited the place on Sunday.
Dasu Suresh said that the damage to the statue was nothing but attack on backward classes.
He demanded that Bahujans, beyond parties, should be prepared to fight against the ongoing attacks on the community.
He also wanted the State government to erect a new statue of the icon of BCs.
The protest programme held on Sunday was attended by BC leader Thirunahari Sheshu, BJP district OBC Morcha president Kuchana Kranti, Rajaka Reservation Fighting Group state president Chaparthi Kumaraswamy, local BC leaders Adepu Nagesh Cheerabharat, Aitam Nagesh and a large number of MMRPS leaders and Mala Mahasena leaders.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath