Action sought against Collector

The Indian Forest Service Association has, in a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday, strongly condemned the “rude and discourteous” behaviour of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Collector towards the District Forest Officer in-charge.

Citing the recent instance where the Forest staff and officials complained to the Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy against the behaviour of the Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha towards DFO in-charge B. Prabhakar, the Association’s Telangana chapter has requested the Chief Secretary to look into the matter personally, and ensure suitable action against Mr. Jha.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Mr. Prabhakar had a heart attack soon after the incident, and got shifted to a hospital the next day.