Hyderabad

Action sought against Collector

The Indian Forest Service Association has, in a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday, strongly condemned the “rude and discourteous” behaviour of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Collector towards the District Forest Officer in-charge.

Citing the recent instance where the Forest staff and officials complained to the Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy against the behaviour of the Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha towards DFO in-charge B. Prabhakar, the Association’s Telangana chapter has requested the Chief Secretary to look into the matter personally, and ensure suitable action against Mr. Jha.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Mr. Prabhakar had a heart attack soon after the incident, and got shifted to a hospital the next day.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2020 8:45:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/action-sought-against-collector/article32156266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY