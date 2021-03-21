Action plan to save forests

‘Sustainable greenery for present, future generation’

The Forest Department is implementing an action plan to restore degraded forest land in addition to the ongoing ‘Haritha Haram’ with the motto of ‘Save Forests, Increase Forest Cover’ claimed principal chief conservator of forests R. Shobha on Sunday.

Participating in the World Forest Day celebrations at the KBR Park with Walkers Association and others, she said the department’s objective is to provide sustainable green environment for the present and also for the future generations.

She appealed to the families to ensure that children plant and nurture at least one sapling during any celebration or event as it would propagate the message of protection of ecology. Saplings were also planted on the occasion.

At a separate function held at the Kandlakoya Oxygen Urban Forest Park in Medchal, the forest officials, volunteers and students planted sandalwood saplings on a designated one acre site. While the Friends of Snakes Society organised an awareness programme on snakes, the Hyderabad Birding Pals Society explained about the bird watching and unique feathered creatures of the region.

Elsewhere across Telangana, awareness programmes on protection of wildlife, preventing forest fires, saving forest lands etc. were taken up with the communities around. Senior officials including Vinay Kumar, A.K. Sinha, M.J. Akbar and others participated, a press release said.