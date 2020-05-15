Hyderabad

Action against constable

A constable with Pet Basheerabad police station, who allegedly demanded money to inquire about a person who returned from Maharashtra during the lockdown, was attached to headquarters on Friday. An inquiry is on against him over the allegations of accepting bribe.

On Friday, the victim, Pavan Kalyan, took to Twitter alleging that the constable demanded money and he paid through online money transfer mobile application. He said that the incident took place around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday. He also shared the screenshot of the transaction and the constable's photograph.

After this Twitter went viral, the Cyberabad police inquired about the incident and took action against the constable.

Later in the day, Pet Basheerabad Inspector Mahesh visited the victim's house, returned the bribe amount and also gave him a bag of rice.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 12:40:35 AM

