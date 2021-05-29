Action against 5 more private hospitals

Nod to admit fresh COVID cases revoked

Close on the heels of acting against five private hospitals for harassing patients in these troubled times, the State government has booked five more private hospitals in the State on Saturday on charges of collecting excess and irrelevant tariff against the prescribed norms, mismanagement and lack of proper attention on COVID patients.

The permission given to them for admitting new COVID patients was also withdrawn.

In a statement, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said the hospitals against which action was taken were – Image Hospital in Ameerpet, Ankura Hospital in L.B.Nagar, Sia Life Hospital in Kondapur (all in Hyderabad), Panchavati Hospital, Bhoothpur (Mahabubnagar) and Sai Siddartha Hospital in Sangareddy. However, they were allowed to complete the treatment course to patients already admitted before discharging them.

With this, the action taken for excess billing and other violations has gone up to 10. A total of 115 complaints were received against 79 private hospitals so far, including 27 on Saturday against 15 hospitals. On Wednesday, 88 complaints were received against 64 hospitals.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao said show-cause notices were issued to all the hospitals and action was being taken following their response and finding of facts. He warned that any private hospital found guilty of violating the established protocols, norms and guidelines would be subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.