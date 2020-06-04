Act tough against spurious seed dealers: DGP

Hyderabad

04 June 2020 21:43 IST

Police chief holds video-conference on the menace

Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy Reddy, along with Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janagardhan Reddy, held a video conference with all unit officers and station house officers across the State on how to curb the spurious seed menace.

Mr. Reddy directed the officers to take legal action with immediate effect to contain the menace of spurious seed in the State. He instructed all field-level police officers to exhibit zero tolerance against offenders involved in production, distribution and sale of spurious seed by booking cases under the PD Act.

So far 13 cases under the PD Act have been initiated against spurious seed offenders in Telangana.

The officers were also instructed to develop a system of sources for identification of the activities of spurious seed offenders in real time and initiate legal action against offenders by invoking strong legal provisions.

“Officers at police station level shall open history sheets for all spurious seed offenders and mount surveillance on a regular basis. And legal action should be taken against the entire network of offenders involved in the financing/manufacturing/distribution/transport/sale of spurious seed in each case,” Mr. Reddy said in a press release.

The databases of the criminal networks involved in spurious seed activity shall be maintained at both district and State levels.

Mr. Janardhan Reddy instructed agriculture officers to take the help of the police department in fighting the menace of spurious seed.