Act against person obstructing lab operations, police told

Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the police to take necessary action against persons obstructing the operation of a private chemical laboratory in Banjara Hills, which was conducting tests for coronavirus along with other diagnostic services.

Owner of central laboratory of Tenet Diagnostics moved the High Court alleging that the building owner forcibly and unlawfully closed its gates and barricaded the main entrance. He stated in the writ petition that the building owner, with whom he had an agreement, issued notice to vacate the premises within two months.

The building owner, in the notice, cited that other occupants of the building were worried for their health and safety as personnel of the lab were conducting coronavirus diagnostic tests. The petitioner’s counsel S. Niranjan Reddy assured the court that the lab management had taken all precautions to ensure all its employees and other occupants of the building were insulated from contracting the virus.

The Government Pleader for Home informed the court that already a case was registered against persons who tried to stall operations of the lab. The petition was posted to May 8 for next hearing.