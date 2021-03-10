BJP urges DGP to act against persons behind Bhainsa violence

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded strict and stringent action against the culprits responsible for violence in Bhainsa on (March 7 Sunday). It also called for a high-level police enquiry into the series of communal incidents to identify the habitual culprits inciting riot incidents and to open rowdy-sheets against them.

In a memorandum submitted to Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy on Wednesday, a copy of which was released to the media, the BJP delegation including MPs D. Arvind, S. Babu Rao; senior leaders T. Raja Singh, Ch. Ramachandra Reddy, Vivek Venkatswamy, NVSS Prabhakar, P.Rama Devi and others, urged him to post permanent police pickets at the incident-prone areas.

Beefing up intelligence network to identify anti-national elements and to pre-empt such incidents and withdrawing of false cases foisted against the youth, were the other demands raised by them. “It is a systematic violence being perpetrated by a combination of radical elements and communal fanatics in Bhainsa (Nirmal district) which has had a history of sporadic violence. It is evident that cleverly crafted conspiracies of forces inimical to the idea of India are behind the violence,” they claimed, in the note.

Last Sunday evening many houses and shops were set on fire and many people had received severe stab-injuries too with the condition of at least two people undergoing treatment in Hyderabad reportedly being critical. The party charged the government with “failure to safeguard the law and order” with local administration turning a “blind eye to the communal elements present in the area”.

The police too have been found wanting due to “political interference” and warned that “laxity towards communal violence would prove dangerous to the communal harmony besides giving a fillip to the anti-national elements waiting for an opportunity to foment trouble and tear up the fabric of the nation, the memorandum added.