‘Acquire land for distributory canals’

07 June 2021 23:37 IST

Inauguration of 2BHK houses in Dubbak soon

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao wanted officials to acquire the required land for construction of distributory canals at the earliest so that farmers can enjoy the benefit of Kaleshwaram water in rainy season.

He urged the public representatives to cooperate with the government in this regard and see that farmers stand to benefit at the earliest. The Minister has also announced that the double bed room houses constructed at Dubbak assembly constituency will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao shortly.

At a review meeting on development activities at Dubbak assembly constituency on Monday at Collectorate, Mr. Rao said that awareness must be created among farmers on the need to sacrifice land for digging of distributories. “These canals can benefit farmers for generations. Public representatives and officials need to take lead in convincing farmers to part with their lands. Politicians should come forward beyond the party lines,” said Mr. Rao. The officials were also instructed to complete all pending works of double bed room houses at Dubbak and get them ready for inauguration.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, MLA M Raghunandan Rao, Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy and others were present.