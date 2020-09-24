ACP remanded

HYDERABAD

24 September 2020 23:11 IST

Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police Y. Narasimha Reddy, against whom Anti-Corruption Bureau officials registered a corruption case, was lodged in the Chanchalguda central prison on Thursday.

The police officer was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a judge of Special Court for ACB cases. The previous day, ACB sleuths conducted searches at nearly 24 places in different parts of the State and in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh, including the office and residence of the ACP.

ACB officials said he acquired properties having market value of ₹70 crore. Further probe on Thursday revealed that he secured 4.13 acres of land in Elavarthy village of Shankarpally mandal in Vikarabad district. The property was in the name of a benami, the ACB officials said.

