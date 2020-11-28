Acid test for contestants in Malkajgiri, Alwal

HYDERABAD

Parts of East Anandbagh in Malkajgiri constituency have some residential localities that were worst-hit during recent floods

Civic issues like roads, drainage or sanitation, are believed to be the factors that decide the fate of contestants in Baldia polls. Barring East Anandbagh (139), other issues like contestant’s party, anti-establishment vote and ‘works rendered by local MLA, seem to be assuming importance in the nine divisions of Malkajgiri and Alwal GHMC circles.

Parts of East Anandbagh had some of the worst affected residential localities in Malkagiri Assembly constituency during recent floods that hit the State’s capital. Lot of protests with the general public pouring out anger against public representatives were witnessed here. Yet, some feel that more than inundation of streets and houses for days together, the pending Road Under Bridge (RUB) works in this division would have a far more impact on voting.

“Downpours and submerging of houses are witnessed for over the past two decades here. The unfinished RUB holding up traffic frequently is a serious civic issue,” a chit-fund operator Anjaneyulu opines. GHMC’s Malkajgiri and Alwal circles come under Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by Congress nominee A. Revanth Reddy in last year’s general election.

In the Assembly election held four months prior to that, ruling TRS party’s Mynampally Hanumantha Rao won over BJP’s N. Ramchander Rao.

In addition to the corporator candidate’s image, influence and tactics of Revanth Reddy, Hanumantha Rao and Ramchander Rao are also likely to play a role in the final outcome of their respective party nominees.

Despite the presence of candidates from other parties like Telugu Desam Party and Independents, the fight is mainly between TRS and BJP in majority of the nine divisions. An exception is Neredmet (136) where the Congress nominee is throwing serious challenge to BJP and TRS candidates. She was an ex-corporator of the same division and known as a leader “approachable at any time”.

TRS party changed three of its sitting corporators from Neredmet, East Anandbagh and Gouthamnagar (141) divisions. In Alwal circle’s Alwal division, TRS candidate Ch. Shanthi Reddy, a sitting corporator, is far ahead of her rivals and bombarding voters with multiple door-to-door campaigns, rallies and meetings.

A stranger passing from Alwal main road to Loyola college is likely to have a misconception that no other party candidate is in the fray with pink flags, banners and flexi posters occupying most of the public places. BJP top leaders fielded here Veena Goud, whose husband Ravi was murdered in 1996. Since the accused in Ravi’s murder, who eventually got acquitted, was playing a key role in Malkajgiri Assembly, BJP leaders hoped their candidate would have an edge.

Interestingly, two other BJP ticket aspirants, having considerable clout, are keeping off the election campaign affecting Ms. Veena’s prospects.

“Srinivasanagar colony of Alwal division was seriously affected by recent floods. There is resentment against sitting corporator but no other contestant is noticing this,” says Satyanarayana of the locality.

While TRS star campaigner and Minister K.T. Rama Rao made a whirlwind election tour of Alwal circle, other parties are yet to pull their socks up.