Acid attack: three people taken into custody

Jagtial SP Sindhu Sarma went the extra mile to save victim

Within 24 hours after the acid attack on a 22-year-old widow, a man and his two friends were taken into custody by Jagtial police on Thursday.

The prime suspect, who reportedly confessed to the crime, was alleged paramour of the victim, police said.

“He is being questioned on their relationship,” an officer told The Hindu. He said that the prime accused, Gajendar, along with two of his friends hatched a conspiracy to attack her after he suspected that she was ‘cheating’ on him.

Call records

“Recently, Gajendar found that the victim was also talking to other people in the village, as a result of which he got enraged and resorted to the act,” the investigators said, adding that the suspect is a resident of Dabba village in the district, which also is the in-law’s place of the victim. Two of his friends are Ammaakkalapet village. Police have also analysed the call detail records of the victim and the prime suspect.

Initially, the investigators questioned the husband of her younger sister after she raised suspicion on him, as they had some disagreements over family issues. “However, his role was ruled out,” they said.

On Wednesday at around 7.30 p.m., an unidentified person wearing a helmet threw acid on the woman at Thimmapur Thanda of Ibrahimpatnam mandal.

Earlier, family members of the victim thanked Jagtial Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sarma who went the extra mile in saving her life.

After the victim, a mother of two, was shifted to Nizamabad from Government Hospital, Metpally, for better treatment, Ms. Sarma wrote a letter directing the hospital management to provide quality medicare free of cost. “Victim requires immediate medical assistance. Under Section 357-C of Criminal Code of Procedure, a victim of acid attack shall be provided treatment free of cost by all the hospitals, including private and government,” the SP stated in the letter, a copy of which is in possession with The Hindu.

Punishment

The letter further stated that if anyone acts in contravention of the provision, he/she shall be liable to be punished under Section 166B of the Indian Penal Code for imprisonment of up to one year.

“I request you to provide treatment free of cost to this acid attack victim in compliance with provisions of law immediately,” Ms. Sarma told the hospital management.

Police said that the victim suffered 7% burns to her right ear, cheek and collar bone, and her condition is said to be stable.