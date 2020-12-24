Acid attack on woman in Jagityal district

HYDERABAD

24 December 2020 00:07 IST

An unidentified person wearing helmet threw acid on a 22-year-old woman near Thimmapur thanda in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Jagityal district, nearly 270 kms from here, on Wednesday.

The woman sustained burns on her cheek and collar bone. She is out of danger, the police said quoting doctors.

The woman was first treated at a hospital in Metpally and then rushed to Nizamabad district for better medical assistance.

A mother of two, the woman was walking towards her home around 8 p.m. when the attacker came towards her walking. “The attacker threw acid on her and fled the spot,” Jagityal SP Sindhu Sharma told The Hindu over phone.

The SP spoke to the victim who pointed the needle of suspicion on the husband of her younger sister. Police are probing the case from all angles. The victim’s husband died nine months ago.

MLC Kavitha rang up the SP on learning about the attack and asked the police to ensure justice is meted out to the woman.