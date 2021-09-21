Ace swimmer Rajiv Trivedi felicitated

HYDERABAD

21 September 2021 20:59 IST

Senior IPS officer and well-known swimmer Rajiv Trivedi was felicitated by former Director General of Police N. Swaranjit Sen at the Lanco Hills exhibition here. The two later took part in an interactive session with the participants on the ‘Role of Sports in our Lives’.

Mr. Sen, himself an avid golfer besides being a cricketer in his early days, inaugurated the upgraded swimming pool at Lanco Hills Club House. Former SAI boxing coach E. Chiranjeevi, Lanco Community president Y.V. Gandhi, Swimming Federation of India treasurer and secretary of TSSWA Ramakrishna and NIS swimming coach G. Umesh were among those present.

Sai Sri Shraddha (girls 50-metre freestyle), Ketan Raghava (boys 50-metre freestyle), Gautham Chirumalla (boys 100-metre freestyle), Mohal Gupta (100-metre freestyle) and Samiksha Patil (girls 100-metre breaststroke) were some of the swimmers who excelled, winning gold in the competitions held on the occasion.

