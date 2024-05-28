ADVERTISEMENT

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah made Shree TMT Steel brand ambassador

Published - May 28, 2024 11:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bumrah represents Devashree Ispat’s corporate vision to constantly excel, MD Prakash Goenka said   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Shree TMT Steel bars maker Devashree Ispat has onboarded ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador.

A legend of the game, an inspiration to aspiring sportspersons across the country and one of the greatest fast bowlers India has ever produced, Mr. Bumrah represents the quest for excellence for which the company stands, the Hyderabad-based firm said.

“Bumrah represents our corporate vision to constantly excel in our field and deliver the best every time,” Devashree Ispat managing director Prakash Goenka said.

With its offerings of top-quality products and services at competitive prices, the company is a one of leading manufacturers of TMT bars and steel products in the country. “We started with single ribbed bars and then went on to manufacture 2X and 3X bars. Each time, we aimed for greater strength, resilience, and longevity, in our product,” he said.

Manufactured utilising cutting edge technology, its TMT steel rods are durable, making them ideal for use in high-end construction projects, Mr. Goenka said in a release.

“It is an honour to be associated Shree TMT, a brand that focuses on delivering quality and reliability above all else. Looking forward to a strong partnership ahead!,” said Mr. Bumrah, who will be spearheading the Indian pace attack at the the T-20 cricket World Cup beginning next month in the U.S. and West Indies.

