GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah made Shree TMT Steel brand ambassador

Published - May 28, 2024 11:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bumrah represents Devashree Ispat’s corporate vision to constantly excel, MD Prakash Goenka said  

Bumrah represents Devashree Ispat’s corporate vision to constantly excel, MD Prakash Goenka said   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Shree TMT Steel bars maker Devashree Ispat has onboarded ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador.

A legend of the game, an inspiration to aspiring sportspersons across the country and one of the greatest fast bowlers India has ever produced, Mr. Bumrah represents the quest for excellence for which the company stands, the Hyderabad-based firm said.

“Bumrah represents our corporate vision to constantly excel in our field and deliver the best every time,” Devashree Ispat managing director Prakash Goenka said.

With its offerings of top-quality products and services at competitive prices, the company is a one of leading manufacturers of TMT bars and steel products in the country. “We started with single ribbed bars and then went on to manufacture 2X and 3X bars. Each time, we aimed for greater strength, resilience, and longevity, in our product,” he said.

Manufactured utilising cutting edge technology, its TMT steel rods are durable, making them ideal for use in high-end construction projects, Mr. Goenka said in a release.

“It is an honour to be associated Shree TMT, a brand that focuses on delivering quality and reliability above all else. Looking forward to a strong partnership ahead!,” said Mr. Bumrah, who will be spearheading the Indian pace attack at the the T-20 cricket World Cup beginning next month in the U.S. and West Indies.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.