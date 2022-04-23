Accused in stabbing case arrested, injured student stable

The Subedari police have arrested Azharuddin, a 25-year-old youth of Mondrai village in Sangem mandal, on the charge of attempting to murder a 23-year-old woman, an MCA final year student, by slitting her throat at her rented house in Hanamkonda on Friday.

The shocking incident took place at Gandhi Nagar on Friday morning, when Azharuddin allegedly barged into the rented house of the MCA student and stabbed her in the neck for rejecting his “love proposal.”

The condition of the injured student, who was admitted to the MGM hospital in Warangal soon after the incident on Friday, was stable, sources added.

The accused got acquainted with the student when she visited her relative’s house in Mondrai village a couple of months ago.

Since then, he allegedly started harassing her by calling her on the mobile phone and harboured a grudge against her when she spurned his advances and focused on pursuing a career in software industry, sources said.

The police registered a case against Azharuddin under Sections 307 (Attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the IPC and are investigating.

Meanwhile, the gruesome incident sparked protests from various student unions with the student activists staging demonstrations to press for harshest punishment to the accused.

Activists of the PDSU, PYL and POW staged a protest in front of the Government Women’s Degree college in Khammam town on Saturday demanding stringent action against the accused in Friday’s stabbing case in Hanamkonda.

They sought speedy trial of the case and urgent action to curb the “unabated crimes” against girls and women in the State.

They wanted the State government to provide protection and extend all possible help to the injured girl student from a poor family to pursue higher studies and career goals.