Accused in murder case arrested

HYDERABAD

15 June 2021 18:32 IST

Bahadurpura police on Tuesday apprehended Md Abdul Gaffar, one of the six accused in the alleged murder of a 24-year-old history sheeter.

The victim is Mohd Aijaz, a resident of Chiragalli Nagar in Bahadurpura.

According to the police, Gaffar is in the transport business and is a resident of Maratigalli in Bahadurpura. The other accused – Md Abdul Rafeeq, Md Ahmedullah, Md Inayatuallah, Mumtaz Ali Khan and Syed Mohd Hussain – were arrested and remanded.

Police said that Aijaz attempted to kill Gaffar last year after which a case was booked, and pending trial. He then offered them a compromise which they rejected. Holding a grudge against Aijaz, the accused attacked and killed him.