Accused in attention diversion cases held

Hyderabad

22 March 2021 22:09 IST

He targeted the illiterate and gullible people at ATM centres

The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (East Zone) apprehended a ‘habitual’ attention diverting offender, Sudhanaboina Venkatesh (32) on Monday.

He was involved in two attention diversion cases under Sultan Bazar and Madannapet police stations and they recovered ₹ 1.20 lakh, a scooter and mobile phone from his possession. Venkatesh, a car driver from Shadnagar, was a native of Suryapet. “He visits ATM centres and targets old aged, illiterate and gullible people and in the guise of assisting them he secures their ATM pin numbers and exchanges their ATM cards with other cards which he already carries and gets away from the spot,” Additional DCP (Task Force) G. Chakravarthy said.

He was involved in 24 attention diversion cases since 2015 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and was arrested several times.

Habitual offender held

A man involved in several house burglary cases was arrested by the Rajendranagar Police here on Monday. They recovered 50 tolas of stolen gold ornaments from the possession of Mohammed Ghouse Pasha alias Khooni Ghouse (26) from Chinthalmet, one of the accused in Nizam’s multi-crore golden tiffin box theft case reported in 2018. They also seized a knife from him.

A Class VII dropout, Ghouse committed his first offence in 2011 and so far was involved in 14 house burglary and automobile theft cases, apart from one robbery and two attempt to murder cases, Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said. He said that two Non-Bailable Warrants were pending against Ghouse at Rajendranagar police station.

Teen found dead

A 17-year-old girl was found dead in her apartment complex here on Monday.

The victim, Esha Ranjan, a resident of Mantri Celestia, Nanakramguda, was an intermediate student. She allegedly ended her life by jumping from her flat’s balcony on the 23rd floor around 4.45 pm and died on the spot. Gachibowli police said that she was suffering from severe mental depression for the past few months. Esha was living with her mother.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)