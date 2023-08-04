Accused in attempt-to-murder case held

August 04, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

An accused wanted in an attempt-to-murder case, who had been absconding for the last four months, was arrested by the Manakondur police near the bus station in Karimnagar on Thursday.

The arrested accused was identified as V Saiteja, 27, a native of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district.

According to the police, Saiteja nursed a grudge against Arun, 35, of Manakondur suspecting the latter’s role in the suicide of his sister. He allegedly conspired to kill Arun.

On April 19 this year, he along with his two accomplices arrived in Manakondur on a bike and allegedly attempted to kill Arun with a country-made firearm, which he had earlier purchased from Delhi.

However, Arun escaped a bid on his life as the country-made weapon malfunctioned, police said.

The trio fled soon after their failed bid. One of them was subsequently arrested by the police.

The police kept a vigil on the movement of Saiteja and nabbed him at the bus stand in Karimnagar on Thursday afternoon.

A country-made gun and two bullets were seized in connection with the incident.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner L Subbarayudu appreciated the Manakondur police for nabbing the accused in the attempt-to-murder case.

