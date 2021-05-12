Accord priority to vaccination, Vidyasagar Rao urges Modi

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord “top priority” for vaccination, which should be taken up on a “war footing with special attention to be given to people below the poverty line and also those in the villages.”

In a communication to the Prime Minister on Wednesday, a copy of which was shared with the newspaper, Mr. Rao called for constituting a special task force to tackle the vaccination programs in scheduled areas. States should be directed to notify an officer in each assembly constituency to share necessary information with COVID-19 patients.

Opening of isolation centres in each Assembly/mandal segments where 90% of the patients could be treated, preparation of uniform treatment protocol by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - to be distributed widely and given high publicity, and availability of medical kids at each primary health for mild patients are the need of the hour, he said.

Patients needing acute medical care can be shifted to districts/cities where facilities are available to reduce the pressure on hospitals. Further, ‘corona committees’ consisting of political parties, officials, non-officials, voluntary organisations should be formed at the Assembly constituency/mandal-wise to educate, counsel and give confidence to people, besides motivating para medical forces, said the former Governor.

He said food, shelter and medical services can be easily provided, by this kind of “decentralisation and formation of committees.”

Appreciating Mr. Modi for his “spirited fight against COVID”, he said “contradictory” statements of a section of medical fraternity and others are driving “people into frustration” with social media adding fuel to it. Reports like - “first wave attacked old people, second wave would attack the young and the third wave would attack children, should be rebutted,” he said.

“Despite criticism from expected corners, people have tremendous have faith in you and they all hope that the situation will be restored to normalcy under your effective leadership,” added Mr. Rao.