Accident-accused techie’s licence suspended for one year

Driving licence of software engineer Pedakotla Abhilash, who allegedly caused an accident on Biodiversity Park flyover on November 11, 2019 leading to the death of two persons, was suspended for one year (starting from November 15) by Road Transport Authority. Cyberabad Police said that they will table a proposal for permanent revocation of licence.

On the fateful day, the accused who was driving a car allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed a bike on which two people N Sai Vamshi Raju and V Praveen Kumar were taking photographs, on the flyover. Such was the impact that the duo fell off the flyover and fatally landed on the road below. Abhilash hit two more vehicles injuring four persons.

When checked, police found his Breath Alcohol Content (BAC) to be 223 mg per 100 ml. He was arrested and remanded but out on bail, police said. A case was registered against him under Sections 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) IPC and Sec 185 of Motor Vehicles Act.