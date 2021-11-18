Acceptance of IAS officer’s resignation challenged

‘Notice should be given three months in advance’

A PIL petition challenging the acceptance of the resignation of IAS officer P. Venkatarami Reddy, who filed nomination for MLC election as TRS candidate, by Chief Secretary was filed in Telangana High Court on Thursday.

The plea, likely to be heard by the High Court soon, was filed by J. Shankar and R. Subender Singh, hailing from Karimnagar and Siddipet respectively.

They sought a direction from the court to instruct the Election Commission of India and the Telangana State Legislative Council to reject nomination papers of Mr. Reddy.

The petitioners also wanted the court to declare acceptance of the officer’s resignation as arbitrary and illegal as it was in violation of rule 5 of All India Services (Death and Retirement benefits)-Rules-1958.

They requested the court to stay the acceptance of the officer’s resignation.

They contended that a notice has to be given three months in advance to Department of Personnel and Training Secretary if an IAS officer opts for resignation or voluntary retirement.

But Mr. Reddy attended the office work on November 14 and applied to the State government seeking permission for resignation (voluntary retirement).

The same day, the State government accepted his resignation. The next day, he was selected as candidate for Member of Legislative Council (MLC) post by the ruling party. Two days after resignation, he filed his nomination papers.

The petitioners contended that the Chief Secretary had no power to accept resignation of an IAS officer. They stated that to be eligible to contest as Member of Legislative Council a person should not be a government servant.

However, even before Mr. Reddy’s resignation was not formally completed, the Telangana Legislative Council accepted his nomination papers and this was not justified, the said.