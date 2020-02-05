Accenture innovation hub opened

Multinational professional services company Accenture has opened an ‘innovation hub’ in the city.

Clients can co-innovate with Accenture by ideating, rapidly prototyping and then scaling disruptive products and services for the digital economy at the facility, which is spread over 3 lakh sq.ft.

A highlight of the hub is that it houses Accenture’s first nano lab in the Asia-Pacific region, offering clients a window into the latest breakthroughs in applied research from Accenture Labs worldwide. The nano lab showcases uses for a range of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, extended reality and security. It allows clients to connect with researchers located in Accenture Labs globally through immersive sessions and workshops.

Listed on NYSE, Accenture provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations.

Group chief executive of Accenture Technology Services, Bhaskar Ghosh said, “Our research shows that organisations are struggling to achieve their innovation goals, due to the lack of an enterprise-wide strategy for technology investments and adoption. Our innovation hub in Hyderabad has the pieces our clients require to accelerate value creation through enterprise-wide, game-changing innovation.”