Accelerator for start-ups launched

SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX), Warangal, in partnership with Tech Mahindra has launched Xelerate, a three-month acceleration programme for start-ups working on niche technologies such as Internet of things, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

A release on the launch said applications were being invited for the programme from revenue stage start-ups in agritech and healthtech from across the country.

SriX CEO Sreedevi Devireddy said Xelerate is a step in the direction of building a holistic innovation ecosystem, wherein academia, corporate, government departments, incubators and start-ups, work together.

Post the acceleration programme, entrepreneurs will be able to put the start-up on way to a successful investment round by using proven business models, go-to-market and scale-up strategies, Chief facilitator of Xelerate Anil Chikkara said. SriX is a technology business incubator of SR Engineering College, Warangal, under the aegis of Centre’s Department of Science & Technology.

Global Head – Automation and AI of Tech Mahindra George Mundassery said the company is happy to fast track the business adoption of bright start-ups with its expert mentoring on technology through the Xelerate programme.