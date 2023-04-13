ADVERTISEMENT

Accelerator for mobility startups rolled out

April 13, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

20 startups selected for the programme offered by T-Hub in collaboration with Atal Incubation Centre  

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty startups focused on the mobility space, from among the more than 230 that had applied, have been selected for a three-month programme T-Hub is offering in collaboration with Atal Incubation Centre (AIC).

One on one mentoring, group sessions, investor connects and market pilots to help find first customers, interaction with investors, access to government incentives and grants are benefits the programme, which commenced on April 5, will offer to the startups. Automotive technologies, connected vehicles, fleet management, clean mobility solutions, electric vehicles and emerging vehicle technologies are the focus areas of the programme, T-Hub said.

The aim is to create a strong ecosystem empowering startups and facilitating new-age solutions in the automobile industry. Over the next few months, the startups will receive access to mentorship, funding channels and networking opportunities, T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme will play a crucial role in helping the startups scale their businesses and drive innovation in the automobile industry, said Rajesh Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub Foundation. AICs are greenfield incubation centres established under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US