Accelerator for mobility startups rolled out

April 13, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Twenty startups focused on the mobility space, from among the more than 230 that had applied, have been selected for a three-month programme T-Hub is offering in collaboration with Atal Incubation Centre (AIC).

One on one mentoring, group sessions, investor connects and market pilots to help find first customers, interaction with investors, access to government incentives and grants are benefits the programme, which commenced on April 5, will offer to the startups. Automotive technologies, connected vehicles, fleet management, clean mobility solutions, electric vehicles and emerging vehicle technologies are the focus areas of the programme, T-Hub said.

The aim is to create a strong ecosystem empowering startups and facilitating new-age solutions in the automobile industry. Over the next few months, the startups will receive access to mentorship, funding channels and networking opportunities, T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said in a release.

The programme will play a crucial role in helping the startups scale their businesses and drive innovation in the automobile industry, said Rajesh Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub Foundation. AICs are greenfield incubation centres established under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).