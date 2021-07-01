ACB traps Wanaparthy DFO

Maganti Bhabji Rao

HYDERABAD

01 July 2021 00:54 IST

District Forest Officer of Wanaparthy, Maganti Bhabji Rao, was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau at his office when he accepted a bribe of ₹3 lakh from a supplier of plants for national rural employment guarantee programme.

Mr. Rao, who was also in-charge DFO of Gadwal district, took the money in consideration for passing bills of Mr. Vadde Nagaraju, proprietor of VNR Seeds, to the tune of ₹ 13.72 lakh, an ACB release said.

He was arrested and produced in court.

Advertising

Advertising