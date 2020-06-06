ACB traps RI, SI; searches on at tahsildar’s home

HYDERABAD

06 June 2020 22:20 IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday allegedly caught red handed a Shaikpet revenue inspector for accepting a ₹15 lakh bribe from a complainant and also arrested and a sub-inspector of police.

The accused revenue inspector has been identified as Kandala Nagarjuna Reddy. He allegedly demanded ₹30 lakh bribe from one Syed Abdul Khalid, who is the complainant, for clearing all hurdles in connection with a 4,865 square yard land parcel in Banjara Hills, which his father bought in 1969. The accused was allegedly intercepted near the Office of the Tahsildar, Shaikpet.

The ACB said that Shaikpet Tahsildar had filed two cases of encroachment against the complainant at the Banjara Hills Police Station.

Upon investigation, it also came to light that sub-inspector of the Banjara Hills Police Station, A Ravinder, allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹3 lakh from Mr Khalid and accepted ₹1.5 lakh for closing the two cases.

The ACB stated that the duo will be produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases.

Meanwhile, searches were conducted at the home of Shaikpet tahsildar Ch Sujatha. ₹30 lakh in cash, gold and other valuables were allegedly found. The case is under investigation.