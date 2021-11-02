Hyderabad

ACB traps official, staffer in Collectorate

Sangareddy 02 November 2021 01:14 IST
Updated: 02 November 2021 01:14 IST

A assistant director of Survey and Land Records and his junior assistant at the Collectorate were caught red-handed by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a woman.

The incident took place in the district headquarters on Monday.

According to sources, a woman from Nandigama village in Patancheru mandal requested officials to survey her land of 1.29 acres and furnish a report. She made this request in September 2020.

Though officials have reportedly completed the survey, they have not submitted the report and demanded ₹20,000 as bribe.

The woman approached the ACB., which laid a trap and caught both Survey and Land Records Assistant Director Madhusudhan and Junior Assistant Mohd. Asif.

ACB DSP AP Aanand Kumar said that both of them were taken into custody.

