ACB raids ACP Uma Maheshwar Rao‘s residence

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday morning began searches at the residence of T.S. Uma Maheshwar Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS), in Ashok Nagar. The ACB officials also fanned out and are carrying out searches at 10 different places including those belonging to the official’s friends and families across the city.

“Raids are being carried out following allegations of ill-gotten money by the officer. His assets are disproportionate to his income and hence we are conducting searches not just at his residence but at the homes of his family and friends across the city,” said ACB Director A.R. Srinivas. “However, the raids do not pertain to allegations against him in the Sahithi Infra land scam. Those details will be evaluated later,” the official clarified.