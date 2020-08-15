ACB probe unearths MPLADS fund papers with land developer

He was found paying ₹1.10 crore bribe to tahsildar to clear a land issue

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who are probing the seizure of ₹1.10 crore bribe from Keesara tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, found documents related to MPLADS funds on the letterhead of an MP.

According to sources, the key documents were found in possession of land developer K. Anji Reddy. Both Anji Reddy and another realtor Chowla Srinath were at the tainted officer’s house to hand over ₹1.10 crore bribe to clear the issue pertaining to 19 acre 39 gunta of land situated at Rampally Dayara village of Keesara mandal and process the file in favour of original pattadars to furnish orders of Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector.

Nagaraju demanded ₹2 crore from Chowla to complete the process. “As the first instalment, they gave him ₹1.10 crore bribe,” a senior officer said.

The officer said that the team was surprised to find documents related to MPLADS funds. “We came to know that Anji Reddy was a follower of the MP and was trying to clear MPLADS fund papers too. However, a probe is on to find why he was in possession of classified documents, which were supposed to be issued by the District Collector,” the ACB officer told The Hindu.

He said that they also found ₹8 lakh unaccounted cash in Nagaraju’s car and further searches in the house resulted in the seizure of ₹28 lakh, about 500 grams of gold ornaments, a locker key, apart from documents of several immovable properties.

Police also arrested Rampally Village Revenue Assistant for collision and conspiracy.