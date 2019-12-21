ACB probe sought into Film Nagar housing society affairs

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has represented to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to order an inquiry by the Anti Corruption Bureau into the alleged irregularities committed by the Film Nagar Cooperative Housing Society here in the city.

The government had actually ordered two inquiries — first by Justice G Radha Krishna Rao Commission and, later in 2012, by Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies N. Kiranmayee. The two inquiry reports submitted to the government had reported serious irregularities, including allotment of plots to persons not belonging to the film industry, preparation of bogus waiting list, and transfer of allotted plots to outsiders.

Construction of a commercial complex and letting out the area meant for residential purpose, violation of setback rules, construction of a club in the area earmarked for garden and multiple allotments to influential persons — in one case as many as seven plots to a single person — under names of family members were other irregularities pointed out by the reports.

The inquiry reports recommended cancellation of the ineligible and multiple allotments, and taking back the land but no action was initiated. While the land was allotted at a throw-away price of ₹8,500 per acre, the present market is ₹30 crore an acre. “If the inquiry reports are implemented and irregularly allotted plots are taken back and auctioned, the government will get hundreds of crores by sale of such lands,” said Mr. Padmanabha Reddy, Secretary, Forum for Good Governance, in the representation to the Governor.

In addition to the two inquiries, a House Committee was constituted in 2015 to inquire into allotment of government lands and allotment to Film Nagar Housing Society was one of them. But the committee had not submitted any report. Finally, the Commissioner of Cooperative Societies initiated action against the society but its secretary approached the High Court and the case had been pending for past six years.

The society was registered in 1978 for allotting house sites and giving loans to people working in the film industry — producers, artists and technicians. The government allotted 95 acres of land at Banjara Hills in April 1980 on payment of ₹8,500 per acre. But since the beginning of allotment of plots in 1982, there had been several allegations on the affairs of the society.