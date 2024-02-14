GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ACB nabs two officials for accepting bribes worth ₹12 lakh in separate cases

February 14, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Tuesday, nabbed two officials while allegedly accepted bribes of ₹12 lakh in two separate instances. 

According to a release, Tahsildar Thodeti Satyanarayana and his driver P. Bhadri were allegedly caught red-handed at the Tahsildar’s office in Shamirpet Mandal, Medchal Malkajgiri while they allegedly were accepting  ₹10 lakh bribe from a complainant, Movva Ramaseshagiri Rao of Gachibowli.

The bribe was reportedly for writing a favourable report and forwarding the file to the Collector for issuing pattadar passbooks, pertaining to the complainant’s lands, ACB officials said.

The amount was recovered from the possession of Bhadri, who reportedly confessed that he received the bribe amount on the instructions of the Tahsildar. 

Later in the day, Amair Faraaz, Senior Assistant in the office of Sub Registrar, Doodhbowli, Hyderabad was allegedly nabbed accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh through Gopi Singh. The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of Singh. 

The complaint was filed by Syed Shahbaaz, a resident of Shalibanda, Hyderabad, who bribed Faraaz for doing an official favour - which included registration of two sale deeds - one in the name of the complainant and the another in his name and in the name of his friend Shaik Parvez jointly.

Hyderabad / Telangana

