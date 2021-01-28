ACB nabs TSSPDCL employee

HYDERABAD

28 January 2021 19:58 IST

An employee of Telangana State Souther Power Distribution Company Limited was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000, the Anti Corruption Bureau stated. The accused has been identified as Sabeel Baba, a computer operator who works in Tandur. He allegedly demanded the bribe for reducing industrial load from 74 HP to 49 HP of a quarry in Malkapur in Tandur. ₹13,900 in unaccounted cash was also recovered from his possession. The accused will be produced in First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases.

