ACB court sentences GHMC bill collector

He was trapped by ACB in October 2010

Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Sambasiva Rao Naidu on Monday sentenced GHMC bill collector/junior assistant Tirunagari Venkatesh to two years rigorous imprisonment and penalised him with ₹ 1,000 in a case of bribery.

Mr. Venkatesh was also sentenced to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment and pay ₹ 1,000 as fine. “Both the sentences shall run concurrently and Gaddam Ravinder Rao, an outsourced employee with GHMC, who was caught with Mr. Venkatesh was also sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment and ₹ 1,000 fine,” an official release said.

The accused bill collector and Ravinder were trapped by ACB officials in October 2010 while accepting a bribe of ₹ 2,000 from a complainant for doing an official favour.