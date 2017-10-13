Hyderabad

ACB court convicts Armoor surveyor, chainman

The ACB Karimnagar special court, has convicted Boga Narender, mandal surveyor at the Office of the Tahsildar, Armoor handing him a jail term of two years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹3,000 fine. It also convicted a chainman Bojja Naresh Kumar ordering one year of RI and imposing a fine of ₹3,000 on for their involvement in a bribery case.

Narender demanded a financial gratification of ₹10,000 from the complainant Noone Laxminarsaiah of Pachalanadikuda of Velpur mandal for doing an official favour in 2009. The tainted official accepted the bribe from middleman Naresh Kumar.

The ACB police, Nizamabad, who arrested and investigated the case proved the complicity of the accused in it.

