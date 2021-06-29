Hyderabad

ACB conducts searches at Jagtial municipal office

ACB officials on Tuesday registered a case against two employees of Jagtial municipal office, after conducting searches in its mutation section following allegations of fraud. Names of Municipal Revenue Inspector Anoop Kumar and Bill Collector Anil figured in the case.

Karimnagar ACB DSP K. Bhadraiah said already a preliminary inquiry was conducted into an allegation that municipal employees collected ₹ 19,950 for mutating a house but gave receipt for ₹ 1,330. The two employees were already reportedly suspended.

In continuation of the probe, the ACB teams searched the mutation section in municipal office. “We are verifying records relating to mutation section to ascertain if the fraud was confined to a single case or if more skeletons are likely to tumble out of the cupboard,” the DSP said.


