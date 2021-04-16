ACB arrests TSSPDCL DE

Hyderabad

16 April 2021 00:14 IST

Gajawada Manohar, divisional engineer (Commercial), TSSPDCL Corporate office, Hyderabad, was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday for accepting a bribe for showing official favour. The accused demanded and accepted ₹35,000 from a complainant, Bollaram Bal Narsimha, an electrical contractor, to process the file pertaining to sanction of extension of 5 KW non-domestic load under LT Category-II for a real estate venture at Bibinagar.

Manohar was produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.

