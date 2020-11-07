Hyderabad

ACB advisory for firecracker vendors

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) asked firecracker vendors to lodge a complaint if officials of the State Disaster Response and Fire Services department demanded bribe for issuing licence or renewing it ahead of Diwali.

The ACB issued the advisory after it came to know that “some corrupt officials are indulging in collection of bribe from firecracker vendors”.

Shopkeepers can lodge a complaint to Ranga Reddy Range Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Suryanarayana (94404 46140), Inspectors B. Gangadhar (94404 46143) and Y. Ramalinga Reddy (94408 08109).

