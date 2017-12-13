Academic Pentathlon final on Saturday

As many as 210 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will vie for the honours of the Grand Finale of - Academic Pentathlon to be held at Vignan campus, Vadlamudi, Guntur on December 16.

The competition is being conducted by The Hindu in association with Vignan University. The finalists were selected from among the regional rounds held at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Tirupathi and Hyderabad. Three teams were selected for each of the regional rounds.

The Hindu Academic Pentathlon is for 11th (Junior Inter) and 12th standard (Senior Inter) students and is a Scholastic Competition covering Maths Quiz, Physics Quiz, Chemistry Quiz, Elocution in English and Fine Arts.

The winners of the final will walk away with ₹50,000 cash prize and 50% scholarship on the fee amount at Vignan while the second top team with get ₹30,000 cash prize and 25% scholarship on the fee amount while the third place winners will get ₹20000 cash prize and 25% scholarship on the fee amount.