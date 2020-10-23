Academic certificates to be reissued free

The State government has decided to issue fresh educational certificates to students who have lost them in the floods. The certificates will be issued free of cost.

Several parents and students had expressed worry after the certificates were either lost or damaged with their houses being inundated due to the unprecedented floods. The government has directed the Commissioner of School education, Intermediate education, Collegiate education, technical education and registrars of universities to issue fresh or duplicate certificates as and when the students apply, either online of offline. All the students who require a copy of their lost certificate can apply to the concerned authority duly giving details of name, type of exam, hall ticket number and year of exam. Applications can be made online or offline.