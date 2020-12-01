Abysmal voter turnout in GHMC polls

HYDERABAD

01 December 2020 23:50 IST

Only 35.8 % polling till 5 p.m. for the total 149 divisions, far below expectations

Hyderabadi voter has proven yet again that nothing could come between him and his laid back attitude-- not even the highly inflated significance of the GHMC elections which were conducted on Tuesday.

Serving an abysmal polling percentage at the day’s closure, the voter has punctured the exaggerated emotions, shrill rhetoric and dramatic mood created around the ‘mother of all polls’!

While the State Election Commission was yet to reveal the final polling figures when reports last came in, the same up to 5 p.m. was mere 35.8 % for the total 149 divisions, far below the expectations.

Election at one division, Old Malakpet, was cancelled and rescheduled for December 3, owing to a mix-up in the symbol of the Communist Party of India.

A late night communication from the government said that the accurate polling percentage would be given by the GHMC Commissioner only later in the night or on Wednesday morning. However, approximate figure arrived at from the data received from various officers hovers above 43%, it said.

On Tuesday, the polling began at 7 a.m. at most centres without much ado, as there were no EVMs to give trouble this time. People began trickling in, and by 9 a.m., 3.1 % polling was complete.

A few polling stations such as the one at AV College, Domalguda, showed promise, with the booths recording over 12 % polling before 10 a.m.

“I came to vote before I join duty at the hospital, as this is the only time I can spare,” said Surender Rao, a paediatrician who stood in the queue line all dressed up in the surgical suit.

The same enthusiasm, however, was not visible at other polling stations. At one booth in Old Bowenpally, the polling had remained below 20 % even after 1 p.m. Young voters, whose contribution was expected to tip the scales, were conspicuous by their absence at several polling stations.

The overall polling percentage rose to 8.9 % by 11 a.m., 18.2 % by 1 p.m. and to 29.76 % by 4 p.m.

For a total of 74.13 lakh voters, only over 22 lakh exercised their franchise by 4 p.m.

By 5 p.m., the officials updated the figure to 35.8 % with no further updates after the closure of polling at 6 p.m.

Officials on condition of anonymity informed that the final figures are being noted down from the diaries of the polling officers, as they arrived to hand in the ballot boxes, so as not to give any scope for errors.