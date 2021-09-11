ABVP urges OU to reschedule PG exams

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has requested the Osmania University to reschedule post graduate first year exams starting from September 14.

ABVP state secretary Praveen Reddy and Central working committee member Srihari said, in a statement, that students have just started coming back to colleges and hostels, and it was unfair to ask them to take the exams immediately. A lot of students are yet to join back in the hostels and thus, need time for preparation.

They alleged that the Vice-Chancellor refused to meet the students and ABVP leaders who went in their support and instead asked police to arrest them. They requested the V-C to consider their demand for rescheduling the exams.