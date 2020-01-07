Hyderabad

ABVP stages protest at OU

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged protest at Osmania University’s Arts College on Monday afternoon demanding peaceful academic environment at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) be restored.

ABVP State leader M. Raghavender alleged that members of the left wing affiliated student groups attacked ABVP members at JNU and condemned the violence.

He said that the left wing student groups disturbed academic environment at the premier university in the past two months, and obstructed students from registering for new semester.

Jan 7, 2020

