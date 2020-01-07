ABVP stages protest at OU

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged protest at Osmania University’s Arts College on Monday afternoon demanding peaceful academic environment at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) be restored.
ABVP State leader M. Raghavender alleged that members of the left wing affiliated student groups attacked ABVP members at JNU and condemned the violence.
He said that the left wing student groups disturbed academic environment at the premier university in the past two months, and obstructed students from registering for new semester.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.