ABVP protest at KU over syllabus, quality of education

ABVP students, on Thursday, staged a protest demanding improvement in the quality of education by the faculty of Kakatiya University and completion of the syllabus on time.

Scores of students reached the administration office on the campus and raised slogans against the faculty and management. They tried to barge into the registrar’s office but were prevented by the police.

ABVP State secretary Ambala Kiran said that the faculty should focus on imparting education than administrative posts. Stating that the faculty failed to conduct M.Ed. classes, he urged the administration to make sure the syllabus was completed.

He alleged that some of the professors, who were holding administrative posts, were not turning up to take classes.

Later, the students met registrar K. Purushottam and urged him to postpone the UG examinations for “discrepancies in hall tickets”.

Meanwhile, another group of ABVP activists staged a dharna at Mulugu Crossroads condemning the “high-handedness of police”. The police had, on Wednesday, allegedly used force to scuttle ABVP activists’ protest demanding postponement of UG semester examination at Kakatiya University.

The leaders alleged that police were behaving like the Razakars for TRS government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. ABVP district convenor Venu, city secretary Bharath, zonal in-charges Praneeth, Shivaji, Charan, Sai Chand, Tarun, Murali, Pasha, Raj Kumar, Shivaranjani and Jaya, were present.