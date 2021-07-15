Hyderabad

ABVP leads rally against closure of Kamala Nehru Polytechnic

ABVP activists who are protesting the move to close down Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College in Exhibition Grounds.  

Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a rally at the Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College in Exhibition Grounds demanding that the college should admit students for the 2021-22 academic year immediately and stop the plans to close down the college.

Hundreds of students participated in the rally, raising slogans that the historic college established to promote education among women and skill them should not be closed down. ABVP city convenor Kamal Suresh and ABVP State technical cell convenor Thota Srinivas led the rally. Mr. Srinivas said that the State government and the Exhibition Society were running away from their responsibilities.

The Exhibition Society Chairman and Secretaries met the agitating students and assured that the admissions would be done for this year, a press release said.


