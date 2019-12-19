ABVP holds 38th State conference

At the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) 38th State conference on the second day, Telangana State unit president Meesala Prasad and State secretary Ambala Kiran hoisted the ABVP flag and paid tributes to the students who died in the past, fighting for the cause of students here on Wednesday.

Addressing the students, NIT Director Prof. N.V. Ramana Rao expressed his joy and pleasure at seeing the massive participation of students at the conference.

He said ABVP is the world’s largest student organisation and Kakatiya university(KU) is a place where Sama Jaganmohan Reddy lived in his student days. “Jaganmohan Reddy fought against the anti-social elements and was killed by them. His life is an inspiration to many students now,” he said. Mr. Kiran said that “basic amenities should be provided in government schools and residential hostels. Universities should be equipped with a quality research facility and faculty.”