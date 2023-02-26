ABVP calls for bandh of medical colleges

February 26, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - WARANGAL

The ABVP State committee has called for a bandh of the medical colleges in the State on Monday demanding justice to the PG medical first year student of Kakatiya Medical College Preethi who allegedly committed suicide due to “ragging and harassment” by PG medical second year student Saif.

According to a press release, the bandh has been called to press for stringent action against the accused as well as the college officials concerned those allegedly responsible for the tragic death of the medico.

The State government should order a detailed inquiry into the incident and take urgent steps to curb the evil of ragging in all educational institutions, the press release added.