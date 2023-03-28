HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ABVP activists try to obstruct KTR’s convoy in Sircilla

March 28, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the ABVP allegedly made a vain attempt to obstruct the convoy of Municipal Administration and IT Minister K T Rama Rao in Sircilla town on Monday demanding judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into the TSPSC exam paper leak case.

A group of ABVP activists tried to halt the Minister’s convoy near the old bus stand in the textile town on Monday afternoon.

The student activists raised slogans demanding stern action against those behind what they termed a “big scam.”

The police immediately swung into action and whisked them away from the spot.

In a separate incident, local Congress cadre staged a demonstration in front of Ambedkar statue in Yellareddypet town demanding sanction of units under the Dalit Bandhu scheme to eligible Dalit families in the mandal headquarters town.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.