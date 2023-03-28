ABVP activists try to obstruct KTR’s convoy in Sircilla

March 28, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Activists of the ABVP allegedly made a vain attempt to obstruct the convoy of Municipal Administration and IT Minister K T Rama Rao in Sircilla town on Monday demanding judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into the TSPSC exam paper leak case.

A group of ABVP activists tried to halt the Minister’s convoy near the old bus stand in the textile town on Monday afternoon.

The student activists raised slogans demanding stern action against those behind what they termed a “big scam.”

The police immediately swung into action and whisked them away from the spot.

In a separate incident, local Congress cadre staged a demonstration in front of Ambedkar statue in Yellareddypet town demanding sanction of units under the Dalit Bandhu scheme to eligible Dalit families in the mandal headquarters town.